iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.88. The stock had a trading volume of 83,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,745. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.