iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,816 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 21.3% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $26,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.32. The company had a trading volume of 92,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,343. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $150.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

