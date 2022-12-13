iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 589,018 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,844,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 375.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 289,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,481,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.