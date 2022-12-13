Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. 22,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.