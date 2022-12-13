Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. 22,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.09.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
