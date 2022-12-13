James Ormondroyd Sells 487,133 Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET) Stock

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating) insider James Ormondroyd sold 487,133 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06), for a total value of £418,934.38 ($513,966.85).

NET stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 91 ($1.12). The stock had a trading volume of 5,148,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,606. Netcall plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 94 ($1.15). The company has a market cap of £141.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,550.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.37. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

