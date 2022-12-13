Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading Up 5.8%

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 35,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 50,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Japan Gold Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of C$61.84 million and a P/E ratio of -16.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Japan Gold

(Get Rating)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.