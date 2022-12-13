JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 78.9% in November

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the November 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBGS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,211. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.