Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Covestro Stock Performance

ETR:1COV opened at €36.51 ($38.43) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.17. Covestro has a twelve month low of €27.69 ($29.15) and a twelve month high of €58.00 ($61.05). The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

