Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €18.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($19.79) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.11) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Evonik Industries stock opened at €17.71 ($18.64) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.92. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($34.71).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

