Jeffrey M. Boromisa Purchases 100,000 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 3.2 %

WWW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,401. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 838,060 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $16,264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,900,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.