Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 3.1% Higher

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.66. 60,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 108,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Jianpu Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.