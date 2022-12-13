Joystick Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $110.97 million and $220,237.82 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00003132 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00012913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00042667 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020619 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00240902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.56107226 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $189,416.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.