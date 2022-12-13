JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.
JOYY Stock Performance
NASDAQ YY opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. JOYY has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.57.
JOYY Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $2,577,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in JOYY by 139.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 387,706 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 4.6% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.
JOYY Company Profile
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOYY (YY)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.