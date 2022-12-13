JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

JOYY Stock Performance

NASDAQ YY opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. JOYY has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.57.

JOYY Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $2,577,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in JOYY by 139.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 387,706 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 4.6% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Further Reading

