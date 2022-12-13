JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target to €105.00

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €93.00 ($97.89) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sodexo from €90.00 ($94.74) to €101.00 ($106.32) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sodexo from €90.00 ($94.74) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sodexo from €90.00 ($94.74) to €97.00 ($102.11) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

SDXAY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

