JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Rallybio Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rallybio by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

