JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $55.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,881,096.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $3,566,223. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

