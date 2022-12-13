JPMorgan Chase & Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $12.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,022,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,890,777. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $393.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

