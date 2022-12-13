JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JSR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JSCPY remained flat at $20.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 420. JSR has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.