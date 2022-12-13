JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
JSR Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JSCPY remained flat at $20.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 420. JSR has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.
JSR Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JSR (JSCPY)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.