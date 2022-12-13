Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 209.6% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Separately, HSBC cut Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:KRYPF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Kerry Properties has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

