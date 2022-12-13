Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Keyera Price Performance

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

