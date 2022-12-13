Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Downgraded by SEB Equities

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €15.50 ($16.32) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kojamo Oyj from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.50 ($14.21) in a report on Monday.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

Kojamo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOJAF remained flat at $24.62 during trading on Tuesday. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.