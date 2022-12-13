KOK (KOK) Reaches One Day Volume of $668,889.09

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $43.06 million and approximately $668,889.09 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.08496146 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $795,269.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

