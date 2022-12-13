KOK Self Reported Market Cap Hits $42.46 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, KOK has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $42.46 million and $776,242.20 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013247 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005684 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00240174 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000103 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.08496146 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $795,269.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

