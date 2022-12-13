Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Up 6.6%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 50,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 773,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $941.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

