Lake Street Capital Lowers Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $10.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

NYSE:UTI opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $199.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 170,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,182 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 49.8% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 130,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

