Laqira Protocol Price Hits $0.0152 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.62 million and approximately $319,614.06 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00511956 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $900.83 or 0.05069679 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,389.98 or 0.30333663 BTC.

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

