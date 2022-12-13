LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 130.9% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 812,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ LVTX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,459. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.26. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.30. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.30% of LAVA Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

