LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,446 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $40.59. 478,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,279,571. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.