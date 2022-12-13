Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 1.5 %

LEE opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $105.25 million, a PE ratio of -76.56 and a beta of 1.21. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

