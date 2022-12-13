Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Short Interest Down 49.2% in November

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the November 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legato Merger Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II by 131.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,140,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $14,880,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 791,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 178.7% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 623,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Legato Merger Corp. II in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Legato Merger Corp. II Price Performance

Legato Merger Corp. II Company Profile

NASDAQ:LGTO remained flat at $10.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,247. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

