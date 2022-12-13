Legend of RPS (LRPS) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Legend of RPS has a total market cap of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

