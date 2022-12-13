Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leidos Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

