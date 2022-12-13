Lennar (LEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennar stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 60.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 52.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

