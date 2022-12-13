LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $99.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
