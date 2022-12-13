Lifestyle Delivery Systems (OTCMKTS:LDSYF) Shares Up 10.6%

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSYF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 16,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 118,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc manufactures and sells cannabis-infused strips. It offers CannaStrips, which are designed to provide patients with non-intrusive and non-smoking alternatives. The company also offers consulting services for its clients, including facility identification, nursery preparation, design and layout, equipment acquisition, and implementation, as well as permitting and licensing.
