Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $12,616.10 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $12,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,942,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,014,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00.

Shares of LWAY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LWAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

