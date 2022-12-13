Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $59.20 million and approximately $748,388.19 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

