Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barrington Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LQDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $12.93 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $460.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $104,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,418,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,525,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $104,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,418,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,525,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $320,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,354,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,372,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,708 shares of company stock worth $1,002,744. Corporate insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

