Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barrington Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LQDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Liquidity Services Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $12.93 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $460.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
