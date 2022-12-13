Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $29.22 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,283,637 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,230,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0022887 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
