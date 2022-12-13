Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Livento Group Stock Performance

Shares of NUGN stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. 865,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Livento Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc engages in the film and television production activities. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning software development and sale business; and residential condominiums finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc in June 2022.

