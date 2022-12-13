Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Reaches $0.0339 on Major Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $54.08 million and $984,092.70 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

