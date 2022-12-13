LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LNSPF remained flat at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

