Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

