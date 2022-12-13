LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $208.93 and last traded at $210.21. Approximately 11,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,020,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

LPL Financial Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.26.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

