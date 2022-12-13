Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUCD. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $4.25 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of LUCD opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 33,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $57,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 873,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

