LUKSO Price Up 8.4% This Week (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $87.19 million and approximately $705,807.20 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $5.83 or 0.00032808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001958 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network.
