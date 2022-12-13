Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Lumentum Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

About Lumentum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,700,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

