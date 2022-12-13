LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given New €900.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €862.00 ($907.37) to €900.00 ($947.37) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($752.63) to €720.00 ($757.89) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($884.21) to €845.00 ($889.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($884.21) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $774.00.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.90. 113,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,194. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $112.04 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.52.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

