Lynch & Associates IN Buys 425 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMAT. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 494.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 142,773 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $6,991,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $4,706,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,879,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

FMAT stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,145. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87.

