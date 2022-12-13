Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,879,780. The company has a market capitalization of $264.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

